Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Engaged?
529
0
Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty In Child Rape Case
1694
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Future & Young Thug Super Slimey
2290
0
Offset, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Without Warning
2237
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travi$ Scott

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Engaged?

Posted By on November 13, 2017

Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Engaged?

Kylie Jenner has the internet going crazy after she posted a video of her showing off a massive ring on her ring finger. In the Snapchat video Jenner is seen flashing the rock making sure people see what it was.

Last month, rumors started going around that Travis Scott and Jenner are expecting a child together, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Although nothing has been confirmed about the baby and now the engagement, Kylie is definetly sending out a lot of mixed signals about the two.

 

 

 

Latest Travi$ Scott

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Having A Baby Girl
3441 525 260
3
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant.
4116 525 311
5
Travi$ Scott Travi$ Scott Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR – Hot Sauce
2872
4
Travi$ Scott Travi$ Scott – Tourist
9834
0

Recent Stories

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Engaged?
529
0
Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty In Child Rape Case
1694
0
Drake Lands Netflix Deal?
2965
7
Boosie Concert Shooting Caught On Camera By Drone
2965
2
Meek Mill’s Judge Sent Him Back To Jail Because Of Personal Beef?
3282
5
More News

Trending Songs

Zo (Lonzo Ball) BBB
318
0
Roscoe Dash Ye's
172
1
Nef The Pharoah Poppin Again
185
0
Pitbull ft. E-40 & Abraham Mateo Jungle
318
0
Verse Simmonds ft. Ty Dolla $ign Make Up
199
0
Skooly Basic
185
0
Camila Cabello ft. Daddy Yankee Havana (Remix)
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big K.R.I.T – Bootleg Kev Freestyle
424
1
Young Dolph “What’s The Deal” Video
437
1
Raven Felix Feat. Wiz Khalifa “Job Done” Video
1019
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Engaged?
Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty In Child Rape Case
Drake Lands Netflix Deal?