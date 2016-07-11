Troy Ave Released From Jail

Troy Ave has been released on a $500,000 bond that was secured by his mother’s Brooklyn home. Ave is being charged with attempted murder, weapons possession, and other charges after the fatal shooting that occurred at a T.I. concert in New York. The rapper has been in custody for weeks without bail, but today prosecutors consented to him being released on a half million.

Ave is required to wear an ankle bracelet and is not allowed to leave the city, or go to any concert halls, bars, arenas and other performance venues.