Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
7107
10
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
5890
7
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

project-pat
Project Pat Street God 4
6485
5
boosie
Boosie Badazz Happy Thanksgiving & Merry Christmas
2568
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Troy Ave

Troy Ave Released From Jail

Posted By on July 11, 2016

Troy Ave Released From Hospital; Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder

Troy Ave has been released on a $500,000 bond that was secured by his mother’s Brooklyn home. Ave is being charged with attempted murder, weapons possession, and other charges after the fatal shooting that occurred at a T.I. concert in New York. The rapper has been in custody for weeks without bail, but today prosecutors consented to him being released on a half million.

Ave is required to wear an ankle bracelet and is not allowed to leave the city, or go to any concert halls, bars, arenas and other performance venues.

 

 

 

Latest Troy Ave

c0j-_2auoaamoxm-jpg-large
Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
7107 525 537
10
Troy-Ave-Gets-Huge-Co-Sign-From-Rick-Ross.jpg
Troy Ave Receives No Murder Charge; Indicted On Five Other Felonies
6829 525 516
0
troybirthday-450x450
Troy Ave Troy Ave – Birthday
1271
2
listenup-450x450
Troy Ave Troy Ave – Listen Up
1879
0
screen-shot-2016-09-07-at-7-21-12-pm
Troy Ave “Dealership” Video
1946
4
Screen Shot 2016-09-05 at 12.29.46 AM
Troy Ave "Hot Boy" Video
2965
2
Screen Shot 2016-07-08 at 3.13.17 PM
Troy Ave “Chuck Norris” Video
2753
0

Recent Stories

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
7107
10
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
5890
7
Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
4262
9
Kanye West Cancels 2017 Saint Pablo Tour Dates
2462
3
Drake & Jennifer Lopez Dating?
7742
4
More News

Trending Songs

1482813308_c4f1b660e5330ca3aeeb72e194dcb61a
Juelz Santana Santana Bandana
2316
0
maco-children-450x450
OG Maco ft. Doja Cat Monster
1032
2
1198d7300dfa1fc9fab5f2e789b51fdc
ft. Jeremih Bad Influence
1522
0
d25ac41eb0af29910444228fa86aea54
Quavo ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Shad Da God 200,000
2051
0
screen-shot-2016-12-24-at-2-34-52-pm
Russ Aint Nobody Takin My Baby
2276
0
amg-450x450
Too $hort ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih & French Montana Ain’t My Girlfriend
3044
5
idecided-450x450
Big Sean Moves
6128
6
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

21-Savage-Metro-Boomin-ft-Future-X-Video
21 Savage & Metro Boomin ft Future “X” Video
3600
2
Check-Out-This-Yeezy-Boost-Inspired-Cadillac-Escalade
Check Out This Yeezy Boost Inspired Cadillac Escalade
1853
1
IAMSU-Boss-UP-Video
IAMSU! “Boss UP” Video
807
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
c0j-_2auoaamoxm-jpg-large
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
young-thug-1
Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
meek-mill