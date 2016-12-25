Rap Basement

Troy Ave

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm

Posted By on December 25, 2016

c0j-_2auoaamoxm-jpg-large

Rapper Troy Ave shot in the arm and grazed in the head.

According to reports, the rapper was shot while driving his Maserati  in New York. Although there hasn’t been too many details released, it is being reported that he is in stable condition.

UPDATE: Troy Ave‘s attorney says his client, whose real name is Roland Collins, was on his way to visit family Sunday evening when he was shot twice.

