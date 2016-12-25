Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm

Rapper Troy Ave shot in the arm and grazed in the head.

According to reports, the rapper was shot while driving his Maserati in New York. Although there hasn’t been too many details released, it is being reported that he is in stable condition.

Brooklyn: Rapper Troy Ave was shot in the arm & grazed in the head while driving Maserati on East 91st St & Linden Blvd. @AllisonPapson pic.twitter.com/2k2RrKiBqR — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 26, 2016

U/D Brooklyn: Rapper Troy Ave is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times while driving his Maserati on E 91st St & Linden Blvd. — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 26, 2016

UPDATE: Troy Ave‘s attorney says his client, whose real name is Roland Collins, was on his way to visit family Sunday evening when he was shot twice.