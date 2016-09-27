Rap Basement

Ty Dolla Sign

Ty Dolla $ign Speaks On The Game, Meek Mill Beef

Posted By on September 27, 2016

ty-dolla-sign-lead

During his ‘Dolla Day pop-up shop‘,  Ty Dolla $ign was interviewed and spoke about the ongoing beef between The Game and Meek Mill. Ty has worked with both artists, and considers them both friends.

“Both of them are my homies and I think the homies should get off the internet,” he says in a recent interview at his Dolla Day pop-up shop. “I think we all gangsters and we ain’t supposed to be on the internet with our shit. Niggas should have learned that a long ass time ago. I feel like when it’s real shit, if it’s beef or whatever the fuck they want to call it, niggas should speak like men together. Everybody’s watching on the internet so why would you want to talk shit on the internet? I don’t do that with girls or anybody. Let’s just kept

it adult.”

 

 

