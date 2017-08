Tyga claims he gave Rob Kardashian a warning about hooking up with Blac Chyna.

Tyga appeared on “The Breakfast Club” Thursday morning and he spoke on his breakup with Kylie Jenner and Rob’s relationship with Chyna.

Although his relationship with Kylie never caused any awkward situations between Rob, Chyna & Kylie, he says he knew Rob couldn’t handle Chyna.

Peep the interview below.