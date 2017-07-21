Rap Basement

Tyler the Creator

Tyler The Creator Explains Why Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Passed On His Song ‘I Ain’t Got Time’

Posted By on July 21, 2017

Tyler The Creator recently caught up with Zane Lowe on his World Record Show, and dished on his new album ‘Flower Boy‘.

Tyler was there to premiere his single ‘I Ain’t Got Time‘ and explained how he originally wanted Kanye West and Nicki Minaj on the track, but couldn’t quite make it happen.

“I was at Ye’s while he was working the Life Of Pablo,” Tyler told Lowe. “He went to take a nap … and I was in the studio.”

“I only wanted to have one verse on the song,” Tyler continued. “I wanted Nicki Minaj on this so fucking bad.”

“It could open me up to a new audience and it could introduce her to an audience of people who don’t think her shit’s that tight,” he said, before adding that the statement wasn’t intended as shade.

Tyler revealed that Nicki was sent the track, but the Young Money rapper couldn’t come up with anything to go with the instrumental.

 

Check out ‘I Ain’t Got Time’ Below:

