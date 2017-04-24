Machine Gun Kelly Finishes Concert Amidst Suspected Heart Attack

Machine Gun Kelly has always been tough as nails, and further proved the point during a recent show in Seminole, Florida. During the show, MGK had to step off stage due to severe chest pains and had fans suspecting the 27 year old rapper was suffering a heart attack.
Moments later, MGK returned to the stage and finished his set. He later posted an instagram video of him receiving medical attention backstage, an explained the chest pains were due to recent stunts on the set of a new film he’s in.
for those who saw the TMZ post, here is what happened last night: i took some serious damage to my chest plate/ribs this week and during our 6th song last night I collapsed backstage and thought i was having a heart attack. what they didn't report, was that i went back out and finished that show cuz we're fuckin champions and it was my 27th birthday and nothing can take me away from the stage. 😈🏥🚒💯💪🏽 #AlphaOmega #EST #XX #YoungGunner