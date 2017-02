Wake Flocka Flame is going after Gucci Mane for claiming he helped launch Waka’s career and for disrespecting his mom.

Waka spoke with TMZ days after he dropped his Gucci diss record, “Was My Dawg,” which he accuses Guwop of stealing credit.

According to Waka his mother, Debra Antney, who has managed Gucci, Nicki Minaj, French Montana and many others, is no getting her credit for helping Waka and Gucci get there careers started.

Check out what Waka had to say below.