Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Waka Flocka Quits Rap?
1628
1
Pusha T Claims Noah ’40’ Shebib Leaked Info About Drake’s Son?
8987
6
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

T.I. Dime Trap
1800
0
MoneyBagg Yo Reset
940
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE
0
was successfully added to your cart.

Waka Flocka

Waka Flocka Quits Rap?

Posted By on November 13, 2018

Waka Flocka claims he has retired from rap?

Waka sat down with TMZ to speak on his career , and he revealed that he left rap music behind awhile ago.

“I been gave it up,” Flocka responds when asked when he was going to give up rapping. “Ask my wife,” he continues as girl Tammy Rivera nods in agreement next to him. “I don’t wanna rap.” What would cause Flocka to lose his interest in rap you ask? “I did what I came to do,” he said. “I made past 30 million dollars, everybody that I started with is rich, everybody’s happy, everybody’s got kids… My right hand man that was running the streets with me is a pastor, life changed for me. People want me to be hard in the paint, why? I’m 32 years old, I’m a grown ass man.”

Flocka continued on to reveal where his head is at now. “I just want to be a good husband, I’m about to make a baby next year.”

Latest Waka Flocka

Waka Flocka Not Charged In Airport Gun Case
5029 525 380
6
Waka Flocka Says Gucci Mane Is Disrespecting His Mom? (Video)
16438 525 1242
2
Waka Flocka Waka Flocka Feat. Big Bank – Bloggers
1535
6
Waka Flocka Waka Flocka – Bodak Yellow (FLOCKMIX)
1390
4
Waka Flocka “Big Dawg” Video
3137
3
Waka Flocka “Real Friends” Video
3282
0
  • myownman86

    Where did the new put all my attention into WOP. Cum about. Sick of you ol partners wanna talk down on a nigga now dat y’all dont rock no more. Pump back up like WOP with ur music not songs and numerous videos about your former boss

Recent Stories

Waka Flocka Quits Rap?
1628
1
Pusha T Claims Noah ’40’ Shebib Leaked Info About Drake’s Son?
8987
6
Kanye West Gives Kids In Uganda New Yeezys
6684
1
Fabolous Indicted For Beating Up Emily B?
7478
1
President Trump & Kanye West Meeting Set At White House
6128
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mike Will Made It ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell The Mantra
251
0
Lil Wayne Hasta La Vista
596
0
Big K.R.I.T., David Banner & Jakk Jo Knocking At My Door
556
0
Lil Wayne ft. Gucci Mane In This House
490
0
Lil Wayne ft. Post Malone What About Me
437
2
Rapsody ft. J.I.D Redblue
265
0
Too Short ft. ScHoolboy Q & Joyner Lucas Don't Shoot
437
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nipsey Hussle, Belly, & Dom Kennedy “Double Up” Video
2872
1
Jay Rock & Jeremih “Tap Out” Video
2012
2
Jacquees “23” Video
1165
4
More Videos

Featured Stories

Waka Flocka Quits Rap?
Pusha T Claims Noah ’40’ Shebib Leaked Info About Drake’s Son?
Kanye West Gives Kids In Uganda New Yeezys