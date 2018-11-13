Waka Flocka Quits Rap?

“I been gave it up,” Flocka responds when asked when he was going to give up rapping. “Ask my wife,” he continues as girl Tammy Rivera nods in agreement next to him. “I don’t wanna rap.” What would cause Flocka to lose his interest in rap you ask? “I did what I came to do,” he said. “I made past 30 million dollars, everybody that I started with is rich, everybody’s happy, everybody’s got kids… My right hand man that was running the streets with me is a pastor, life changed for me. People want me to be hard in the paint, why? I’m 32 years old, I’m a grown ass man.”