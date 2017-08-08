Wiz Khalifa’s Mom Suing Amber Rose

Wiz Khalifa’s mom is suing Amber Rose after she accused hermom of being an unfit grandmother.

According to TMZ, Katie Wimbush-Polk is suing Rose for defamation because she allegedly told the rappers mom she was the reason for her child’s recent death.

Katie Wimbush-Polk is reportedly suing Amber for defamation because she says Wiz’s ex said she was responsible for her child’s death. Khalifa’s sibling, Dorien “Lala”, died in February of complications from lymphoma.

The Washington Observer-Reported is also reporting that Amber made the phone call to Katie after she allegedly reported Rose to California Child Welfare Services.

Katie is denying those claims, and says nothing ended up happening when they visited amber on June 19th.