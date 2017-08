Amber Rose is trying to get a restraining order against her ex-mother-in-law, Katie Wimbush-Polk, after she sued Amber for defamation.

According to TMZ, Amber is pissed about the new lawsuit she filed against her and she thinks it’s only because she’s still bitter that she left Wiz 3 years ago.

Amber is going for a restraining order to keep her and Wiz’s son, Sebastian, away from Katie because she doesn’t want her son to be hurt by the hatred she has for Rose.