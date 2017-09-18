Martin Shkreli Sells Wu-Tang Album For Over $1 Million

Martin Shkreli sells Wu-Tang album for over a million dollars.

The “Pharma Bro,” who is a convicted felon now, has sold the Once Upon a Time in Shaolin double CD for $1,025,100. Shkreli originally purchased the album for $2 million.

In the description Shkreli claimed he was not selling the album because he needed cash, but he was trying to get rid of the album because it was becoming a burden.

Peep the updated description and not Shkreli posted on the website where it was sold.