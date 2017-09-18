Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Martin Shkreli Sells Wu-Tang Album For Over $1 Million
1337
1
Get To Know Caleb Brown, The Next Big Lyricist Out Of Louisiana
1615
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

MoneyBagg Yo Federal 3X
3110
0
EarthGang Rags (EP)
2991
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Wu Tang

Martin Shkreli Sells Wu-Tang Album For Over $1 Million

Posted By on September 18, 2017

Martin Shkreli sells Wu-Tang album for over a million dollars.

The “Pharma Bro,” who is a convicted felon now, has sold the Once Upon a Time in Shaolin double CD for $1,025,100. Shkreli originally purchased the album for $2 million.

In the description Shkreli claimed he was not selling the album because he needed cash, but he was trying to get rid of the album because it was becoming a burden.

Peep the updated description and not Shkreli posted on the website where it was sold.

“This is the one and only Wu-Tang album.

I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output. Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music. I will be curious to see if the world values music nearly as much as I have. I have donated to many rock bands and rappers over the years to ensure they can continue to produce their art when few others would.

At any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration. I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash–my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand. I hope someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear. Martin Shkreli Upon sale, I will represent & warranty any copies of the music I have will be destroyed. I have not carefully listened to the album, which is a double CD. There is also a finely crafted booklet which you can read about elsewhere.

I will pay legal expenses for the buyer up to $25,000 to ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable.”

Latest Wu Tang

Martin Shkreli Selling Wu-Tang Album On Ebay
3375 525 255
2
Martin Shkreli Leaks Wu-Tang “Once Upon A Time In Shaolin” Snippets After Donald Trump Win
7544 525 570
4
Wu Tang Wu Tang ft Nathaniel – Keep Watch
9304
0
  • EnhanceTheDark

    its funny how the reports of the Album case sort of fadded away from the reports. the case alone makes the material worth it. I think that’s what the word was when it came out.

Recent Stories

Martin Shkreli Sells Wu-Tang Album For Over $1 Million
1337
1
Get To Know Caleb Brown, The Next Big Lyricist Out Of Louisiana
1615
0
Cardi B Will Be On Migos New Album?
3256
2
Blac Chyna’s Album Loaded With Big-Name Features
2806
3
Too Short Using Apple’s iPhone X’s 3D Facial Scanning To Remember Girls Names (Video)
1760
2
More News

Trending Songs

Juicy J ft. A$AP Rocky & $UICIDEBOY$ Freaky
318
0
Chief Keef Mailbox
159
0
Juicy J ft. Cardi B Kamasutra
185
0
Ca$h Out Not Average
132
0
Papoose Rollin In The Coupe
199
0
Cardi B ft. Kodak Black Bodak Yellow (Remix)
185
0
PartyNextDoor Own Up to Your Shit
1019
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Macklemore Speaks On “Scary” Car Crash Experience On The Breakfast Club
146
0
Migos Interview with Montreality
119
0
Cardi B Talks Offset, Nicki Minaj & New Album On The Breakfast Club
847
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Martin Shkreli Sells Wu-Tang Album For Over $1 Million
Get To Know Caleb Brown, The Next Big Lyricist Out Of Louisiana
Cardi B Will Be On Migos New Album?