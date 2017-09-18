Martin Shkreli Sells Wu-Tang Album For Over $1 Million

Martin Shkreli sells Wu-Tang album for over a million dollars.
The “Pharma Bro,” who is a convicted felon now, has sold the Once Upon a Time in Shaolin double CD for $1,025,100. Shkreli originally purchased the album for $2 million.
In the description Shkreli claimed he was not selling the album because he needed cash, but he was trying to get rid of the album because it was becoming a burden.
Peep the updated description and not Shkreli posted on the website where it was sold.
“This is the one and only Wu-Tang album.
I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output. Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music. I will be curious to see if the world values music nearly as much as I have. I have donated to many rock bands and rappers over the years to ensure they can continue to produce their art when few others would.
At any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration. I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash–my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand. I hope someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear. Martin Shkreli Upon sale, I will represent & warranty any copies of the music I have will be destroyed. I have not carefully listened to the album, which is a double CD. There is also a finely crafted booklet which you can read about elsewhere.
I will pay legal expenses for the buyer up to $25,000 to ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable.”