Martin Shkreli, the infamous pharmaceutical exec, made a promise a month ago – If Donald Trump wins the Presidency, he will release the Wu-Tang ‘ Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ album he purchased for $2million dollars.

Keeping his promise, upon Trump winning the 2016 election, Shkreli took to his Youtube channel to begin playing bits of the album. He also tweeted he has a ton of unreleased music he’s planning to leak as well.

Check out the videos and tweets below: