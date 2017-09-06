Martin Shkreli Selling Wu-Tang Album On Ebay

Martin Shkreli has decided to sell his $2 million Wu-Tang Clan album on eBay now?!

Shkreli listed the album on eBay Tuesday night for the only copy of “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” with a starting price of only $1. Bids for the album reportedly went to $55K within an hour of posting.

Shkreli was just convicted in his securities fraud case last month and is facing the possibility of having the album seized by the feds for restitution after being convicted.

The eBay listing description says Shkreli will pay up to $25,000 in legal fees related to the sale, but also adds he reserves the right to pull out of the deal at any time.