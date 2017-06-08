XXXTentacion Knocked Out On Stage In San Diego (Video)

XXXTentacion got punched and knocked out while performing on stage in San Diego.

The video of the Wednesday night attack shows XXX on the mic performing when the attacker came out of nowhere and punched him square in the face. Security caught the attacker while he was running off stage and beat the crap out of him.

According to police, after the attack someone was stabbed back stage after the initial punch.

XXX was carried offstage while he was unconscious for at least 2 minutes. No arrest have been made yet, but XXX thinks he was set up and is blaming the venue and the security for the attack.