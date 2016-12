Young Thug was arrested while Christmas shopping at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta.

The Police were responding to a stolen vehicle report, and while they were walking through the mall they ran in to Thug. One of the officers recognized him and remembered he had missed a court date for excessive window tint.

The rapper was booked for the warrant and released shortly after posting a $500 bond.

Footage of Thugger being hauled off to jail has been released.