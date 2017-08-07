Rapper Yung Mazi Shot And Killed In Atlanta

Rising Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi was reportedly killed in Atlanta, GA last night. As of right now, very little is known about the incident other than Mazi was shot multiple times in his car.

@djvontv posted a live video at the scene of the crime. Long time collaborator and friend, Rich Homie Quan, has already taken to social media to pay their respects.

Live Video footage of the scene of #yungmazi shooting death his car is on the scene of the shooting… Kevin Gates affiliate Yung Mazi was shot and killed tonight in Atlanta. Very little info is currently available, but Mazi was allegedly spending time with his son before the incident occurred.He had been been shoot serval times in the past. RIP @yungmazibwa prayers to the family 🙏🏾 A post shared by VON (@djvontv) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT