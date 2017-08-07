Rap Basement

Yung Mazi

Rapper Yung Mazi Shot And Killed In Atlanta

Posted By on August 7, 2017

Rising Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi was reportedly killed in Atlanta, GA last night. As of right now, very little is known about the incident other than Mazi was shot multiple times in his car.

@djvontv posted a live video at the scene of the crime. Long time collaborator and friend, Rich Homie Quan, has already taken to social media to pay their respects.

 

 

 

 

Rest easy Mazi 🙏🏾

A post shared by That’s👉✌™ (@richhomiequan) on

