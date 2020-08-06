112 Singer Slim Refutes Claim That Group Was Hit With “Bad Boy Curse”

The in 1990s, Bad Boy Records was in its prime. Nearly every artist on the label had topped the charts, won awards, toured the world, and broke records. They were seen as an untouchable family, but in recent years, there have been rumors about shady deals, missing money, bribery, and a conspiracy known as the “Bad Boy Curse.” It’s said that anyone associated with the label and it’s leader, Sean “Diddy” Combs, has somehow run into trouble, gone to prison, left the industry, or their careers eventually went on the decline. However, if you ask Slim, lead singer of the hit R&B group 112, all of that talk is nothing but nonsense.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

In the mid-90s, 112 signed a deal with Diddy, but by the time 2002 rolled around, they shifted gears and moved on to Def Jam. Slim sat down with VladTV and discussed the transition. He called the “Bad Boy Curse” talk “comical,” adding, “We didn’t have a fail in our career. Here we go, I mean, we left there and it had really had nothing to do with Puff, per se. There was another entity that was going on at the same time. Which, how the paperwork was set up, we had no choice. It’s not what we wanted to do, but we did what we had to do.”

He added, “When I hear the ‘Bad Boy Curse,’ which part of the career of albums are you gonna say was a curse?… Multiplatinum singers with multiplatinum albums on a label that’s supposed to be a curse. We didn’t experience that.” You can tell that Slim wanted to keep things classy and not divulge too much information as he gave answers that looked as if he and Omarion worked with the same media coach. Check out Slim’s responses below and see what else he had to say about why 112 eventually broke up.