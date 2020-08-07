Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Claps Back At Mavado
146
0
Terry Crews Reacts To Rick Ross Diss On New Song
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
874
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

2 Chainz Announces New Album, Swoops Up Kanye West’s Old Title

Posted By on August 7, 2020

2 Chainz announces his new album “So Help Me God,” which was originally Kanye West’s title for “The Life Of Pablo.”

Fresh off of his Verzuz battle against Rick Ross, 2 Chainz is ready to close out this year with a bang. Today, he released his new single “Money Maker” with Lil Wayne, teasing the world with the official sequel to their collaborative project ColleGrove. ColleGrove 2 is in the works and it is set to arrive before the end of the year. As for a solo album from Chainz, he’s also prepping that, announcing it on The Breakfast Club.

During his chat with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, which included some frustration and a revelation as to why the Verzuz battle was so “lackadaisical”, the legendary Atlanta rapper announced the title of his next studio album.


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Having worked hard this year to establish himself as an executive, putting on his T.R.U. team of artists, Tity Boi is ready for the spotlight to get back on him. His new album will come before the end of the year and it will be titled So Help Me God, which was interestingly the original title for Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo. Considering how close those two are, we have to imagine that Chainz got Ye’s blessing on this.

Watch his announcement at the end of the video. Who do you want to see on So Help Me God?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Claps Back At Mavado
146 525 11
0
Terry Crews Reacts To Rick Ross Diss On New Song
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Drake Claps Back At Mavado
146
0
Terry Crews Reacts To Rick Ross Diss On New Song
159
0
Rick Ross Isn’t Sure About Kanye West Anymore: “It Ain’t Looking Good”
159
0
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Video Trashed By Congressman In Viral Tweet
159
0
The “Cancel Culture” Vicious Circle: From Doja Cat To 6ix9ine
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Smoke DZA Feat. Jadakiss & Flipp Dinero Hibachi
172
0
Guapdad 4000 Deadly Assassination Summer Squad
172
0
Dr. Dre Feat. Kendrick Lamar, JUSTUS & Anderson .Paak Deep Water
159
0
Anderson .Paak Feat. Jay Rock, J.I.D & Noname Lockdown Remix
185
0
Young M.A Big Steppa
119
0
IDK Feat. J.I.D, Kenny Mason & DJ Scheme Cereal
132
0
Young Dolph Death Row
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Smoove’L Is Hella Selective About His Juice On “Quarantine Essentials”
119
0
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” Video
172
0
Real Life “Tried” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Claps Back At Mavado
Terry Crews Reacts To Rick Ross Diss On New Song
Rick Ross Isn’t Sure About Kanye West Anymore: “It Ain’t Looking Good”