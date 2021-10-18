2 Chainz Announces T.R.U. REALigion Ten Year Anniversary Tour

2 Chainz is celebrating the ten anniversary of his seventh mixtape, T.R.U. REALigion, by embarking on a small tour for his day one fans with DJ Drama. The T.R.U. REALigion Ten Year Anniversary Tour will run for five stops in November.

“10 years ago me n @djdrama did a classic mixtape,” Chainz said in his announcement. “Fast fwd 10 years later let’s take this show on the road for my day 1 fans Spotify Presale code ‘trufan’ out now tickets Go on sale everywhere else this Friday.”



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The tour will see Chainz stopping in Chicago, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Silver Spring. The tour will be presented by True Religion jeans.

Chainz is just finishing up the final stops of the Legendz of the Streetz tour, which concludes after performing in Memphis on Friday. The star-studded show features Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil’ Kim, Trina, Boosie Badazz, and Drama

Chainz will have about a month off before his upcoming tour kicks off on November 23rd in Chicago.

The College Park rapper was recently featured on Westside Gunn’s “Forest Lawn” for Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B.

Check out Chainz’s announcement for the T.R.U. REALigion Ten Year Anniversary Tour below.