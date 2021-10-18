Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
13
0
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3534
2
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1125
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

2 Chainz Announces T.R.U. REALigion Ten Year Anniversary Tour

Posted By on October 18, 2021

2 Chainz is embarking on a tour for his day one fans, this November.

2 Chainz is celebrating the ten anniversary of his seventh mixtape, T.R.U. REALigion, by embarking on a small tour for his day one fans with DJ Drama. The T.R.U. REALigion Ten Year Anniversary Tour will run for five stops in November.

“10 years ago me n @djdrama did a classic mixtape,” Chainz said in his announcement. “Fast fwd 10 years later let’s take this show on the road for my day 1 fans Spotify Presale code ‘trufan’ out now tickets Go on sale everywhere else this Friday.”

2 Chainz, Tour
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The tour will see Chainz stopping in Chicago, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Silver Spring. The tour will be presented by True Religion jeans.

Chainz is just finishing up the final stops of the Legendz of the Streetz tour, which concludes after performing in Memphis on Friday. The star-studded show features Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil’ Kim, Trina, Boosie Badazz, and Drama 

Chainz will have about a month off before his upcoming tour kicks off on November 23rd in Chicago.

The College Park rapper was recently featured on Westside Gunn’s “Forest Lawn” for Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B.

Check out Chainz’s announcement for the T.R.U. REALigion Ten Year Anniversary Tour below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
13 525 1
0
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
13
0
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
119
0
Kanye West Breaks Record With The Success Of Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”
146
0
Kawhi Leonard Previews New Music From Lil Uzi Vert
146
0
Bun B Says Diddy Tried To Sign UGK To Bad Boy
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

FL Dusa Feat. Kevin Gates Dusa
331
0
Stunna 4 Vegas & GetRichZay Chinese
212
0
NoCap Sun Up To Sun Down
199
0
KA$HDAMI Intermission
159
0
Majid Jordan Forget About The Party
278
0
Maxo Kream Mama's Purse
265
0
YN Jay Essence Freestyle
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mac Miller “San Francisco” Video
265
0
Wale Feat. Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream “Down South” Video
318
0
OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Wale Drops Trailer For “Folarin 2” Along With New Snippet
Yung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New Single
Kanye West Breaks Record With The Success Of Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”