2 Chainz Celebrates Lil Wayne’s Birthday With 2008 Throwback Clip

Posted By on September 28, 2021

2 Chainz celebrates his “ColleGrove 2” collaborator Lil Wayne with a nostalgic throwback clip.

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have been friends for years now, having worked on songs together since the former was going by Tity Boi. In 2016, they came together for the album ColleGrove; while the project was technically 2 Chainz’s third studio album due to record label issues, the album is — for all intents and purposes — a collaborative effort from the two lyricists. 

And that’s not all — ColleGrove 2 is on the horizon, though a release date has not been unveiled as of yet. While fans wait for an update on that front, 2 Chainz took a moment to celebrate Lil Wayne’s 39th birthday, sharing a nostalgic throwback video clip from 2008. 

Lil Wayne 2 Chainz

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“BUGATTI TALK circa 2008,” captions 2 Chainz. “@liltunechi Happy Birthday family Love ya bru !!!” In the clip itself, which presumably landed around the time Lil Weezy dropped off his arguable opus Tha Carter III, 2 Chainz asks Wayne about his Bugatti. Evidently, it’s a topic that Wayne holds close to heart, as he proceeds to wax poetic about some of the vehicle’s key attributes. 

“It’s two V8s,” says Wayne, speaking on the car like a proud parent. “So instead of calling it a V16, they call it a W16 because two Vs make a W. What a co-inky.” To that, all 2 Chainz can utter is an impressed “damn.”

Check out the amusing and endearing display of hip-hop camaraderie between two trusted collaborators below, and be sure to keep a watchful eye out for the pair to reunite on ColleGrove 2, which was recently confirmed as one of Wayne’s next releases by Mack Maine. Once again, happy birthday Weezy!

Via HNHH

