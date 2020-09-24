Rap Basement

2 Chainz Delays Album Release, Explains Why

Posted By on September 24, 2020

2 Chainz is not releasing his new album “So Help Me God” this week, explaining that he’s still waiting for two samples to be cleared, as well as a skit.

All things considered, 2 Chainz has been pretty quiet this week. For an artist that’s about to release a studio album, he’s a little too quiet.

Normally, an artist would be hyping up the release in the final days before the big day. However, 2 Chainz hasn’t been doing much of that.

Apparently, he’s been a little swamped and might have given himself too little time to actually complete the new project because, on Instagram Stories, he explained that he’s pushing back the release to give himself more space to make it perfect.

Unfortunately, So Help Me God will not be out on Friday. Tity Boi revealed the delay. “I ain’t dropping my album this week either,” said the rapper, looking and sounding dejected. “We will be on Family Feud tonight but I ain’t dropping my album this week. I ain’t finished with it yet. I’m waiting on two samples to get back, information on two samples, and I’m waiting on a skit, believe it or not. It shouldn’t [be more] than a couple of weeks, though.”

It’s a shame that one of the most anticipated drops for this weekend has been delayed but at least 2 Chainz is optimistic about it still arriving soon.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled on an updated release date, as well as any other information pertinent to the new album.

Via HNHH

