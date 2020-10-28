2 Chainz Delays “So Help Me God” Album

At one point, it was thought that 2 Chainz would be delivering his brand new album So Help Me God this coming Friday, though some were skeptical given the lack of a new single. In any case, Tity Boi recently came through to confirm that he was indeed pushing-back his next project, pushing his already-delayed album back to an undetermined new release date. It should be noted that 2 Chainz originally moved So Help Me God from September 25th to October 30th over sample clearance issues, though it’s uncertain whether those remain the culprit.

During a pre-BET Awards update, 2 Chainz revealed that he’d be dropping a new single at some point next week. “My album will be coming, well, actually I don’t want to give you a date and keep pushing the date back.” Despite the uncertainty, it does feel as if 2 Chainz is looking to kick off a proper rollout, which likely indicates that we’ll see So Help Me God at some point in November, once this new single has time to build some momentum.

And on that note, Tity Boi also has a few more weapons tucked away — lest we forget about the Lil Wayne-assisted ColleGrove 2, which has been somewhat of a pandemic passion project for the pair of top tier spitters; last we heard on that note, 2 Chainz maintained that they were only one or two songs away from completion. Not to mention the possibility of an album entirely produced by Kanye West, who happens to be playing an unknown role in the creation of So Help Me God. Even with this latest delay, it’s looking like a great time to be a 2 Chainz fan — keep an eye out for news on his updated release date whenever that surfaces.