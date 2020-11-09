Rap Basement

2 Chainz Explains “So Help Me God” Cover

Posted By on November 9, 2020

2 Chainz explains the story behind his “So Help Me God” album cover.

At a time, Kanye West was planning to release his long-awaited new album So Help Me God but, as do many of his projects, it got pushed to the wayside and forgotten about. The name was passed on to his close friend, 2 Chainz, who announced his own album release for this month.

Finally, after multiple delays, it looks like 2 Chainz is finally moving forward with the release of his album So Help Me God. The album, which features Kanye West, is set for a release on November 13. With only a few days left before its arrival, Tity Boi has just shared the official cover artwork.

The cover shows a proofed version of his eighth-grade school pictures, which his family kept because they couldn’t put down the money to buy actual copies of it.

“Lot of artists have used baby pics to tell their story but this one different,” said the Atlanta icon. “This is 8th grade me, a proof pic bc we couldn’t afford to order the picture package and yes I had on 2 chains.”

A halo was drawn on top of the rapper’s head, as well as the album’s title on the side. At the bottom, the “proof” evidence is clear, with coffee and age stains throughout.

2 Chainz is releasing So Help Me God at the end of this week. Will you give it a spin?

