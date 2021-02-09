Rap Basement

2 Chainz, Fabolous, & Nav Have A Banger En Route

Posted By on February 9, 2021

After teasing a new project, 2 Chainz confirms that he’s got a single with Fabolous, Nav, and London On Da Track on the way.

2 Chainz has never been one to rest on his laurels. In fact, the Atlanta icon has already expressed interest in firing off another project, only months removed from the release of his So Help Me God album. Though some wondered if the rapper was hinting at an imminent drop of the Lil Wayne-assisted Collegrove 2, it would appear that 2 Chainz is keeping that one for a rainy day. He is, however, moving forward with a brand new single, one that features a stacked cast of supporting players.

2 Chainz

 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram to confirm the lineup, 2 Chainz revealed that his upcoming drop would feature vocals from both Fabolous and Nav, as well as production from London On Da Track. “Toni feat Fab & Nav prod by London,” he confirms, alongside a few pictures fitting for the occasion. Unfortunately, Tity Boi neglects to share any further details, leaving fans to speculate on the potential title and release date — though it wouldn’t be surprising to see it arriving as early as this coming Friday.

All things considered, it’s a good time to be a 2 Chainz fan right now — especially if he does follow through with his previous teaser and deliver a new project as intended. Should that be the case, a single with Fab, Nav, and London is certainly a promising start, though it should be interesting to see how lyrically-focused the track turns out to be. Check out the announcement post below, and be sure to sound off if you’re excited for some new 2 Chainz music. 

Via HNHH

