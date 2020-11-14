Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

2 Chainz Has “Given Up” On Jay-Z Feature After Multiple Rejections
159
0
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals SZA & Juicy J Are On Debut Album
251
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1363
0
Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1284
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

2 Chainz Has “Given Up” On Jay-Z Feature After Multiple Rejections

Posted By on November 13, 2020

After years of trying to get Jay on a track, 2 Chainz is waving his white flag.

He has finally delivered his anticipated So Help Me God! album and 2 Chainz‘s fans can’t get enough. The rapper appeared on The Breakfast Club on Friday (November 13) where he discussed his latest project and Charlamagne Tha God brought up Jay-Z, as 2 Chainz paid homage to the rap icon on his track “Southside Hov.” The ATL rapper said he spoke with Jay about the record before including it on the project while also revealing why he’s given up on ever receiving a coveted Jay-Z feature.

2 Chainz, Jay Z, Southside Hov, So Helep Me God, The Breakfast Club
Ari Perilstein / Stringer / Getty Images

“Me and Hov cool so I sent him the video when I did it,” he explained. “Just to show him the angle that I wasn’t trying to be him, but that was the…since it was a Hov sample and the things that I was talking about in the song, it was some Hov stuff, so I named it ‘Southside Hov.’ But um, he was like, ‘I’m humbled by it.’ It was a cool back-and-forth we had, but I sent him the video as soon as I did it.”

For nearly a decade 2 Chainz has been trying to get Jay-Z to gift him with a feature, but it has yet to happen. “As far as trying to get him on something, yes, I’ve given up on that,” said 2 Chainz while The Breakfast Club hosts laughed. “I don’t like rejection and I got this little mental thing—the people don’t even know this. People that I deal with don’t even know this, where I might ask somebody something three times over my whole life and secretly, after the third time, I won’t ever, ever, ever probably like [say anything].”

After DJ Envy said he’s more of an “ask twice” and then never ask again type of person, 2 Chainz admitted he’s more of a “twice” person, as well. “Not even saying that towards Hov, it’s just like…I’ve said it a couple times, even on my bucket list, I said something recently. Being on the Rolling Stone, Obama, Hov… If it happens, it’ll be a blessing, if it don’t happen, it just be something that don’t happen.”

2 Chainz also spoke about Jay with Apple Music. “I don’t really have a role model. There are people that I admire how they move. Hov is one of them. Being a very cool individual and knowing how to move in a room full of vultures. I’d be lying if I said there were some parts about the brother I didn’t study.”

Check out 2 Chainz chatting with The Breakfast Club below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals SZA & Juicy J Are On Debut Album
251 525 19
0
Mo3’s Manager Speaks Out After His Death: “It’s Not A Time To Be Sad”
371 525 28
0

Recent Stories

2 Chainz Has “Given Up” On Jay-Z Feature After Multiple Rejections
159
0
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals SZA & Juicy J Are On Debut Album
251
0
Mo3’s Manager Speaks Out After His Death: “It’s Not A Time To Be Sad”
371
0
Boosie Badazz Issues Words Of Warning Over PS5
887
0
2 Chainz Unfazed By Lil Wayne & Kanye West’s Trump Support
476
0
More News

Trending Songs

Guapdad 4000 Alpha
159
0
Lil Mosey Jumpin Out The Face
132
0
645AR Ride 4 You
93
0
Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn & Tommy Lee Climb
132
0
Your Old Droog Feat. Black Thought, El-P, Mach Hommy & Tha God Fahim Pravda
172
0
YNW BSlime Feat. Trippie Redd Nightmares
212
0
DJ Kay Slay Feat. Sheek Louch, Styles P, Benny The Butcher, Bun B, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, AZ, Papoose, Ransom, Memphis Bleek, Billy Danze, Lil Fame, Dave East, Joell Ortiz, Saigon, Mistah F.A.B., Chris Rivers, Jon Connor, Twista, E-40, Nino Man, Shoota, Mysonne, Sauce Money, Ice T, Trick-Trick, E-A-Ski, Fred The Godson, Loaded Lux, Termanology, Young Noble (The Outlawz), Locksmith, Cassidy, Maino, Vado, DJ Paul, Uncle Murda, Cory Gunz, Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, Trae Tha Truth & Royce Da 5'9" Rolling 50 Deep
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
146
0
NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
304
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
304
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

2 Chainz Has “Given Up” On Jay-Z Feature After Multiple Rejections
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals SZA & Juicy J Are On Debut Album
Mo3’s Manager Speaks Out After His Death: “It’s Not A Time To Be Sad”