2 Chainz Is Dropping New Music Tonight

2 Chainz is steadily biding his time before dropping his new album So Help Me God, having previously delayed the project over sample clearance issues. And though he has decided to keep the potential release date under wraps, 2 Chainz has confirmed that he’ll be delivering a new single at midnight, presumably kicking off a proper album rollout. And while we have yet to receive any actual news surrounding the upcoming track, it should be noted that 2 Chainz has been on a tear of late, coming off the release of two solid albums back to back.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Though it’s likely that Tity Boi’s upcoming track will stem from So Help Me God, it’s also possible that he’ll be going in a different direction altogether. After all, he’s currently sitting on a nearly-completed version of ColleGrove 2, a collaborative album that he and Lil Wayne bodied during the pandemic. Either way he decides to go, we won’t have to wait much longer to see what 2 Chainz has been cooking up. And who knows — maybe it will stem from his recent sessions with Kanye West, who played an unknown role in the crafting of So Help Me God — at least, beyond providing the project’s title.

In other 2 Chainz-related news, the Atlanta rapper recently contributed some bars to a remix of Yeezy’s “Nah Nah Nah,” which also featured a scene-stealing verse from DaBaby. He also made headlines for his endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, emphasized with a performance of his 2017 hit “I’m Different.” As of now, it’s unclear as to whether 2 Chainz’ co-sign of the Democratic candidate will be enough to turn his home state of Georgia blue but perhaps we’ll know by midnight tonight — when his brand new single arrives in full.