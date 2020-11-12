2 Chainz Is Still Confused About His “F*ckin’ Problems” Hook

2 Chainz has some absolute hits that have stood the test of time.

With some of the best one-liners and punchlines, he has solidified his spot as a rap icon, which was proven during his Verzuz challenge against Rick Ross earlier this year. The rapper is one day away from the release of his long-awaited new album So Help Me God and, in order to promote the project, he tapped in with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg to discuss his historic career and the new music coming up.

At the 33-minute mark, they got to discussing some of Chainz’ most popular hits, touching on his hook from A$AP Rocky’s “Fuckin’ Problems”. Apparently, the rapper wasn’t even aware that his lyrics had made it onto the hook because he recorded that over a completely different song, which was meant for Drake.

“So the way that record came about…this was the verse that I did for Drake, that’s how I knew this dude was ill early on, right,” said Tity Boi, revealing that the song was recorded around the same time they worked on “No Lie”.

He says that he thought the verse was some of his best work, which is why he was surprised he never heard about it for a while. Then, one night, he went to a party at Drake’s house, which the Toronto native was DJing, and he heard the verse again. However, it was over a different song.

“I thought maybe I was tripping or something,” admits 2 Chainz. He claims that the verse was repurposed for “Fuckin’ Problems” and that, to this day, he’s not entirely sure how he ended up on the song. He’s not complaining though. It’s one of his most popular hooks ever.

“We just never talked about it I think,” added Chainz. “I never spoke to this man about it my whole life, and I think me and him and 40…I don’t even think A$AP [Rocky] know this is how it happened.”

[via]