2 Chainz Praises Gucci Mane: “Most Consistent Artists From The Era”

Following a recent performance with Atlanta legend Gucci Mane, the iconic 2 Chainz took some time to reflect on the amazing careers they’ve both had in the music business. It’s not easy to have a long career in music, but they’ve both managed to remain relevant as two of the best artists from their time.

They’re still remarkably in-demand, and Tity Boi believes that they can be considered some of the most consistent rap stars of the last few decades. Posting a video from a recent performance during the pandemic, Chainz boasted, “Crowd still go crazy bout Toni !!! Me and @laflare1017 have longevity and we are still couple of the most consistent artists from the era ….TRU or FALSE.”

Considering the fact that they both manage to always land huge placements with pop stars, established and rising rappers, and more, they’re definitely in the conversation as some of the most consistent hitmakers of the last little while. Would you say they’re the top two in that regard though?



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Recently, Gucci Mane has been involved in the rollout for Beyoncé’s latest Ivy (Icy) Park collection, modeling some pieces and being gifted one of Bey’s ice blocks. 2 Chainz has been back teasing lots of new music, confirming that he wants to drop another album soon and announcing a new track with Fabolous and NAV.