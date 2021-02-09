Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

DaBaby’s Daughter Proves She Can Rap Like Her Father In Adorable Video
79
0
Noname Opted Out Of “Judas & The Black Messiah” Soundtrack After Seeing The Movie
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12864
1
Wiz Khalifa
2091
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

2 Chainz Praises Gucci Mane: “Most Consistent Artists From The Era”

Posted By on February 9, 2021

Are 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane two of the most consistent artists from their era?

Following a recent performance with Atlanta legend Gucci Mane, the iconic 2 Chainz took some time to reflect on the amazing careers they’ve both had in the music business. It’s not easy to have a long career in music, but they’ve both managed to remain relevant as two of the best artists from their time. 

They’re still remarkably in-demand, and Tity Boi believes that they can be considered some of the most consistent rap stars of the last few decades. Posting a video from a recent performance during the pandemic, Chainz boasted, “Crowd still go crazy bout Toni !!! Me and @laflare1017 have longevity and we are still couple of the most consistent artists from the era ….TRU or FALSE.”

Considering the fact that they both manage to always land huge placements with pop stars, established and rising rappers, and more, they’re definitely in the conversation as some of the most consistent hitmakers of the last little while. Would you say they’re the top two in that regard though?


Paras Griffin/Getty Images 

Recently, Gucci Mane has been involved in the rollout for Beyoncé’s latest Ivy (Icy) Park collectionmodeling some pieces and being gifted one of Bey’s ice blocks. 2 Chainz has been back teasing lots of new music, confirming that he wants to drop another album soon and announcing a new track with Fabolous and NAV.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

DaBaby’s Daughter Proves She Can Rap Like Her Father In Adorable Video
79 525 6
0
Noname Opted Out Of “Judas & The Black Messiah” Soundtrack After Seeing The Movie
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

DaBaby’s Daughter Proves She Can Rap Like Her Father In Adorable Video
79
0
Noname Opted Out Of “Judas & The Black Messiah” Soundtrack After Seeing The Movie
172
0
Lil Durk & Metro Boomin Tease “No Auto Durk” Album
212
0
Iggy Azalea Secures New Platinum Plaque For “Kream”
159
0
6ix9ine Previews New Music: “I Shot At All Y’all Rappers”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

LBS Kee'vin Bless The Booth Freestyle
79
0
Ebhoni X-Ting
93
0
slowthai Feat. Skepta Cancelled
93
0
Lil West & PpgCasper Go-Kart
106
0
Popcaan Win
106
0
Digga D Feat. AJ Tracey Bringing It Back
225
0
Mir Fontane Call J. Cole
291
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
424
0
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
251
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

DaBaby’s Daughter Proves She Can Rap Like Her Father In Adorable Video
Noname Opted Out Of “Judas & The Black Messiah” Soundtrack After Seeing The Movie
Lil Durk & Metro Boomin Tease “No Auto Durk” Album