2 Chainz Raises Awareness For PTSD In The Black Community

Posted By on January 12, 2021

2 Chainz takes a moment to reflect on the disturbing impact of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in the black community.

It’s no secret that many of the game’s most beloved rappers have gone through their fair share of traumatic events, many of which stem from a lifestyle on the streets. It isn’t uncommon to see friends killed at a young age as a result of the lifestyle, be it by police or rival gangs. Either way, violence is often introduced early on, having a profound impact on mental health and development. Today, 2 Chainz took a moment to reflect on the dangers of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, revealing that he actively suffers from the lingering effects.

2 Chainz

Christopher Polk/Getty Images 

“Most Black men from the streets suffer from PTSD, I’m speaking from experience,” he captions, a sad reality that many young Black men are forced to contend with. It’s not the first time an emcee has raised awareness on this subject, with Jim Jones having previously claimed that being a rapper is more dangerous than being a soldier. Royce Da 5’9″ has also gone a long way in establishing an open discourse on mental health in the Black community, having launched the Ryan Montgomery Foundation to further assist communities of color. 

While 2 Chainz‘s message is on the brief side, perhaps he’ll consider opening up further about his own experiences in future records. Given his status as a respected OG, it’s likely that Tity Boi’s words would carry significant weight, especially to those young Black men suffering from PTSD from a lifestyle in the streets. Check out his message below, and show some love to all the rappers who continue to struggle with the lingering results of their Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. 

Via HNHH

