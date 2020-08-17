Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
132
0
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
1006
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
940
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

2 Chainz Reveals “So Help Me God” Release Date

Posted By on August 17, 2020

2 Chainz has officially announced the release date for his new album “So Help Me God.”

Fresh off of his hits showdown with Rick Ross on Verzuz, 2 Chainz is capitalizing by releasing a brand new album. Announcing the title during his appearance on The Breakfast Club this month, the Atlanta legend has just come through with the release date.

So Help Me God is the name of the upcoming album from 2 Chainz, who has started to tease the project on social media. Taking things a step further, he went and revealed the release date, telling the world that it will be arriving next month.

“SO HELP ME GOD sept 25,” wrote Tity Boi on Instagram and Twitter. It’s time to circle that date into our calendars, giving us something to look forward to in the month of September.

The rapper’s album announcement was made following his battle on Verzuz, which was not well-received by everybody who watched. Many have said that the energy was off, or that it was just really lazy in general. When those critiques made their way to The Breakfast Club interview, 2 Chainz went off, explaining why he and Rick Ross were so unenergetic, claiming that they were just confused about who was actually starting the battle and that through things off.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Will you be checking out So Help Me God when it drops?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
132 525 10
0
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
132
0
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
93
1
2 Chainz Reveals “So Help Me God” Release Date
106
0
Chris Rock Announces Busta Rhymes’ New Album
119
0
TikTok Partners With UnitedMasters For Distribution Deal
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Reese Feat. Kevin Gates They Don't F*ck With You
106
0
Mobb Deep Allustrious
119
0
Mark Battles Feat. Kevin Gates Thankful
199
0
OMB Peezy RIP NIP
185
0
Sada Baby Whole Lotta Choppas
146
0
BROKEASF Feat. 42 Dugg How
212
0
Lil Scrappy Drippin
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
265
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
146
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
2 Chainz Reveals “So Help Me God” Release Date