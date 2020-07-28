Rap Basement

2 Chainz & Rick Ross Will Face Off In Verzuz Battle

Posted By on July 28, 2020

On August 6th, Rick Ross and 2 Chainz will be going head to head in the next Verzuz battle, the “High Roller Edition.”

Verzuz TV masterminds Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have done it again, taking to Instagram to announce the lineup of their upcoming battle. On August 6th, 2 Chainz will go head to head with Rick Ross, a battle of the bosses boasting strong discographies and countless hits in their repertoire. Billed as the “High Rollers Edition,” it’s likely that the lavish and opulent lifestyles of the competitors will be on display throughout. And given the showmanship of both parties, we’re okay with that.

2 Chainz & Rick Ross Verzuz

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

As of this moment, neither Renzel or Tity Boi have chimed in with some pre-duel thoughts. We know that 2 Chainz has previously expressed interest in stepping into the ring, previously challenging Fabolous back in April. Clearly, Swizzy and Tim had other plans, as Fab ultimately went up against Jadakiss in his own Verzuz battle. Now, we’ll get a chance to see the ever-confident 2 Chainz in action, and one has to wonder how he’ll fare against The Boss — sound off in the comments section with your choice for the favorite. 

With the paperwork in and a date locked down, it’s only a matter of time before we see the outcome of the next Verzuz unfold before our eyes. 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, two legends in the game. See them face off on August 6th.

Via HNHH

