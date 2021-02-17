Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Responds To Fans Asking For New Album
66
0
SZA Confirms She’s In Album Mode And Teases “Shirt” Single
79
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13089
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1363
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

2 Chainz Runs The Hits In Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Posted By on February 17, 2021

2 Chainz runs through “Southside Hov,” “Good Drank,” “I’m Different” and more while getting a pedicure in his new Tiny Desk Concert.

Though the format has switched up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiny Desk Concerts have adapted to the difficulties by doing what many have done — working from home. For the most part, the results have been impressive, with standout performances from Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and a particularly stunning one from Spillage Village. Following a soulful set by Rick Ross yesterdayTiny Desk has kept the ball rolling with a lavish performance by 2 Chainz, who certainly lived up to his lavish reputation — almost to a comedic degree. 

2 Chainz

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 

For one, he performs the beginning of the set draped casually over a leather chair, delivering his bars with the cavalier charm we’ve come to expect from Tity Boi. All the while, an on-hand pedicurist pampers his feet as he recites the bars from So Help Me God favorite “Southside Hov.” Eventually, he does liven up the pace with a location switch, connecting with a few musicians to bring hits like “Good Drank,” “I’m Different,” and “Vampire.” For the most part, each song shines with a live arrangement, especially when the bassist and percussionists really lock in.

At a little over twenty-one minutes, 2 Chainz‘s Tiny Desk Concert is slick enough to please longtime fans, as it really highlights his effortless grace as a performer. Not to mention how efficiently some of his biggest bangers translate to a live band setting — perhaps we’ll see him adapting accordingly once touring is back on the menu. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off — how do you feel 2 Chainz fared? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Baby Responds To Fans Asking For New Album
66 525 5
0
SZA Confirms She’s In Album Mode And Teases “Shirt” Single
79 525 6
1

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Responds To Fans Asking For New Album
66
0
SZA Confirms She’s In Album Mode And Teases “Shirt” Single
79
1
Hip-Hop’s Best Verses: Joe Budden’s “Dumb Out”
79
1
Jackboy Says He Would’ve Caught A Charge If He Were Meek Mill
119
1
Juice WRLD Allegedly Holding Gargantuan Streaming Numbers
79
1
More News

Trending Songs

Sango Won't Do (Sango's Michigan Remix)
79
0
Icerocks Feat. Benny The Butcher & Mayhem Lauren Red Presidents
79
0
Alpha Zulu Bobby
93
0
Future Mask Off
106
0
KyleYouMadeThat Feat. NLE Choppa Hoopla
93
0
Problem Feat. Wiz Khalifa 4 The Low
132
0
Dawn Richard Bussifame
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mario Judah Shows Off His Rockstar Face Tattoos On “In My Bag”
66
0
Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
238
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
238
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Responds To Fans Asking For New Album
SZA Confirms She’s In Album Mode And Teases “Shirt” Single
Hip-Hop’s Best Verses: Joe Budden’s “Dumb Out”