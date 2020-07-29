Rap Basement

Black Thought Pens Poetic Tribute In Honor Of Malik B
79
0
Young Thug Backtracks On "Slime Language 2" Release Date
132
0
Seven7Hardaway 7x
741
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
596
0
2 Chainz Shares His & Rick Ross’ Stats Ahead Of Verzuz Battle

Posted By on July 29, 2020

2 Chainz shares the stat sheet for his upcoming Verzuz battle against Rick Ross.

The Verzuz battles keep getting better and better. 

Last week, Snoop Dogg went up against DMX in a celebration of the culture. The next few challenges have been suggested by fans, including a possible match-up between Chris Brown and Usher and another between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy. As we wait for any word on both of those, we’re starting to really look forward to the next official clash between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz.

Announced this week, the pair of iconic rappers will be going head-to-head to determine who has the better catalog of hits. As people theorize who will win, with many thinking Rick Ross is going to bring home the win, 2 Chainz decided to share the actual stat sheet, showing how evenly matched they are.

Despite the fact that Rozay clearly has more No. 1 albums than Tity Boi, the other categories are pretty impressive on both sides. “Interesting,” said Chainz, thinking about which of his 39 Billboard hits he could play against Ross’ 49. 

Neither of the two has had a No. 1 record and, in terms of the Top 10, they both have landed there twice in their careers.


Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Who do you think is going to come out of this on top? Let us know in the comments!

Via HNHH

