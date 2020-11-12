Rap Basement

2 Chainz “So Help Me God” Production Credits: Chief Keef, Dem Jointz & More

Posted By on November 12, 2020

2 Chainz unveils the stacked production credits of “So Help Me God,” featuring Chief Keef, Boi-1da, Mike WiLL Made-It, and more.

2 Chainz is gearing up to release his new album So Help Me God, continuing his impressive run following Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and Rap Or Go To The League. With that set to land on Friday, Tity Boi has been active on the promotional tip, gradually detailing his upcoming effort on his Instagram page. Though he’s still set on keeping the featured artists close to the chest, save for Lil Wayne and Mulatto (who appear on “Money Maker” and “Quarantine Thick” respectively), 2 Chainz has been far more generous when it comes to the production credits.

2 Chainz So Help Me God

Taylor Hill/Getty Images 

“None of this could happen without these guys,” praises 2 Chainz, sharing a glimpse at the entire production credits of each song. “At midnight tonite enjoy this time capsule masterpiece we created together! So Help Me God.” And from the look of it, 2 Chainz has assembled an impressive roster of beatmakers, including Jay The Great, Mike WiLL Made-It, Mike Dean, Boi-1da, Yung Lan, Mondo, Chief Keef, TM88, Streetrunner, Cool & Dre, Dem Jointz, David Banner, and more. Check out the complete breakdown, complete with track names, below.

In the meantime, catch up on 2 Chainz’ upcoming effort by revisiting his two recent singles, the Lil Wayne-assisted “Money Maker” right here and the Mulatto-assisted “Quarantine Thick” right here. Be sure to return at the stroke of midnight for So Help Me God to land in full. 

Via HNHH

