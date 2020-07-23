Rap Basement

2 Chainz Spits Bars In Promising New Preview

Posted By on July 23, 2020

2 Chainz takes to Twitter to remind the masses that he’s been cooking some heat in the studio, spitting bars in a new preview.

It’s been a while, relatively speaking of course, since we’ve heard a new album from 2 Chainz — of course, Rap Or Go To The League arrived in March of last year, but given how rapidly new projects seem to arrive in this day and age (and to think, it didn’t even have a Deluxe Edition), it certainly feels like a minute has passed. Perhaps that speaks volumes about Tity’s quality, that when he takes a small breather we miss him all the more. Luckily, it would appear that the Atlanta icon has been steadily putting in work, taking to Twitter to preview an upcoming track. 

2 Chainz Tity Boi

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Over some soulful sample-based production, 2 Chainz kicks off a dexterous flow as he slides into a pocket. “Something you could never ever know, colorful iridescent flow / glasshouse no pebbles thrown / flashy like a camera phone,” he spits, working himself into a laid-back whirlwind scheme. “Watch the birds talk like a parrot, I crossed over but I still carry / so deep that I got married, try and never cheat it got scary.”

Though there’s no telling when this one will surface, or whether it’s part of a larger body of work, it’s a much-needed reminder of 2 Chainz’s prowess on the mic. A lyricist who still gravitates toward that golden-era spirit, it feels like many are still taking him for granted as an emcee. In reality, his past two drops have been among his best yet, a trend that bodes well for his next offering. Check out the new preview below, and sound off — are you excited for some new Tity Boi?

Via HNHH

