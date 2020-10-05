2 Chainz Taps Kanye West For “So Help Me God”

Kanye West has been making headlines for a variety of different reasons, though fans generally tend to breathe a sigh of relief when those headlines center around the music he’s creating. Luckily, Yeezy has been hard at work in the studio, having recently connected with 2 Chainz to contribute to Tity’s upcoming project So Help Me God. And while it’s unclear as to whether or not Kanye will be producing or simply serving as a creative consultant, it’s never a bad thing to see him getting engaged on a musical level.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Sharing a clip of Yeezy bouncing along to what seems to be a banger — unfortunately, 2 Chainz omitted the sound altogether — he teased that he had to hand in a few songs “in a couple of days,” presumably for album placement. And though we didn’t get a chance to catch what Kanye was vibing to, 2 Chainz was far more liberal in sharing another unreleased banger called “Gray Area,” one that was recorded years ago. Following the lengthy clip highlighting the track, artists like EarthGang, Dreezy, and Hit-Boy all slide through to share their stamp of approval.

At this moment, it’s unclear as to when 2 Chainz is planning on dropping off his sixth studio album, though the rapper had previously teased a September 25th release date. As that has come and gone, look for So Help Me God to arrive at some point in October — and check out a gem that may very well find a home when the project lands in full.