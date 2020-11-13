Rap Basement

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals SZA & Juicy J Are On Debut Album
185
0
Mo3's Manager Speaks Out After His Death: "It's Not A Time To Be Sad"
199
0
2 Chainz Unfazed By Lil Wayne & Kanye West’s Trump Support

Posted By on November 13, 2020

2 Chainz isn’t about to let politics come between his longstanding friendships with Kanye West and Lil Wayne.

2 Chainz has officially come through to deliver his brand new album So Help Me God, a banger-heavy project that features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Mulatto, Kanye West, Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Kevin Gates, and more. Following its release, Tity Boi took a moment to chop it up with The Breakfast Club to discuss the project, catching Jay-Z’s ear with “Southside Hov,” and the political differences he shares with his longtime friends and collaborators Kanye West and Lil Wayne. 

Lil Wayne 2 Chainz

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Around the sixteen-minute mark, Charlamagne inquires as to how 2 Chainz — a vocal supporter of the Biden campaign — was able to reconcile the Trump-supporting beliefs espoused by two of his closest partners. And while political differences have been known to wreak havoc on friendships and even familial bonds, 2 Chainz wasn’t about to let such things come between something solid. Though he admits he’s not entirely certain how Weezy and Yeezy felt about his role in shifting Georgia blue, he explains that his friendships go beyond any political alignment. 

“They’re not my partners based on their political preference or their thoughts,” he maintains. “They’re my partners because of who they is. They’re my partners because of our relationship, what we’ve built over time. Whatever Wayne decides, he’s a whole grown man with kids. I’m not going to stop talking to him. Whatever Ye go through — the thing about me, what I take pride in is my relationships aren’t industry-based. I don’t have to ever do another song with either one of these cats. We still gonna have a rapport. We still gonna have a relationship. I saw it happen but these folks grown. You’ll have to ask them what their angle was and what their beliefs was.”

Check out the full conversation with 2 Chainz below, and be sure to check out his new album So Help Me God right here. 

Via HNHH

