Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

2 Chainz Unveils “So Help Me God” Tracklist But Not Entirely
79
0
Mo3, Boosie Badazz Associate, Killed In Drive-By Shooting
251
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1350
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1337
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

2 Chainz Unveils “So Help Me God” Tracklist But Not Entirely

Posted By on November 11, 2020

2 Chainz taps Lil Wayne and Mulatto for “So Help Me God” but the rest of the features remains a mystery.

The Verzuz battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz reminded us just how strong both of their catalogs are. The live event resulted in the announcements of two albums: Rick Ross’ Richer Than I’ve Ever Been and 2 Chainz’s So Help Me God. The latter of which is finally seeing the light of day this Friday. 

Chainz just shared the tracklist for the project but he did leave out some important information — the features. Thus far, we’re aware that Lil Wayne appears on “Money Maker” and Mulatto on “Quarantine Thick.” So Help Me God will include 15 songs in total but Chainz left all of the guest verses blank.

“Friday! Imma let ya’ll figure out who the features are,” he captioned the post.

Earlier this week, the rapper shared the cover art for the project with a heartfelt reflection of his upbringing. The cover art includes a high school photo of the rapper at the age of 14, indeed rocking 2 chains.

“I know a lot of artists have used baby pictures and kid photos to tell their story or reveal there journey , but this one different ! this is the 8th grade me,” he captioned the post. “if I could tell that person something today I would tell them don’t give up , times is hard , but they don’t last forever.”

Check out the tracklist for his project below. Who do you think is on the project?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mo3, Boosie Badazz Associate, Killed In Drive-By Shooting
251 525 19
0
Russ’ “Chomp” Tracklist Is Stacked With Lyricists
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

2 Chainz Unveils “So Help Me God” Tracklist But Not Entirely
79
0
Mo3, Boosie Badazz Associate, Killed In Drive-By Shooting
251
0
Russ’ “Chomp” Tracklist Is Stacked With Lyricists
106
0
Lil Baby Doubles His Rate Per Occasion
185
1
RIP King Von: O-Block’s Trusted Narrator
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Pouya & Rocci It's Over
66
0
Sheff G Lights On
66
0
K Camp Genuine Love Freestyle
79
0
Pharoahe Monch & th1rt3en Feat. Cypress Hill Fight
119
0
Salaam Remi Feat. Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh & Mumu Fresh No Peace
106
0
Thundercat & Floating Points Feat. Lil B & Ty Dolla $ign Fair Chance (Floating Points Remix)
119
0
Kodak Black Feat. Tory Lanez & JackBoy Spain
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
251
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
251
2
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

2 Chainz Unveils “So Help Me God” Tracklist But Not Entirely
Mo3, Boosie Badazz Associate, Killed In Drive-By Shooting
Russ’ “Chomp” Tracklist Is Stacked With Lyricists