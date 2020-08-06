Rap Basement

Noreaga Shares Badass Big Pun Throwback Pic
93
0
Cardi B Offers Some Advice To Female Artists
93
0
Seven7Hardaway 7x
847
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
688
0
2 Chainz Vs. Rick Ross: Who Is Winning The Verzuz Battle?

Posted By on August 6, 2020

Though it’s all too easy to declare a win for the culture following any given Verzuz battle, there does remain a slight competitive feel whenever two emcees are pitted against one another. In the case of Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, who are set to be the centerpiece of tonight’s “High Roller Edition,” it’s difficult to truly assess a clear favorite. And while both rappers are stylistically quite different, they have amassed respectable discographies consisting of strong albums and smash hits. 

Rick Ross 2 Chainz Verzuz

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

With the big evening set to go down in a matter of hours, the pre-game discussion has served to put the legacies of Tity Boi and Young Renzel into perspective. Two longtime leaders in the rap game, boasting five and ten studio albums respectively, you rarely hear them included in the wider Best Rappers discussions. Perhaps tonight will shine a light bright enough to change that, highlighting exactly how impactful these two heavy hitters have been throughout the past ten years or so.

As we did prior to Snoop Dogg and DMX‘s triumphant Dog Fight a few weeks back, we’re curious to see where the HNHH community stands on this new head-to-head match up. Be sure to vote in the poll below, and sound off with your assessments in the comment section — which singles will prove to be the difference-maker? Will this be a flawless victory for either side? And how long will it take before “Duffle Bag Boy” and “Hustlin” make an appearance?

Poll photo credits:
2 Chainz: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Rick Ross: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images
Via HNHH

Boldy James Announces Griselda Debut Album
146
0
Doja Cat’s “Freak” Single Gets Official Release Tonight: Listen Here
93
0
Conway The Machine’s “From King To A God” Tracklist Is Stacked
119
0
Flatbush Zombies Afterlife
106
0
Conway Feat. Method Man Lemon
132
0
J.I the Prince of N.Y Feat. Nav & Lil Durk Painless 2
185
0
DJ SHAB Feat. OMB Peezy & Lil Poppa AfterLife
291
0
Asian Doll Dead Man Freestyle
172
0
Lil Mosey Feat. Lunay Top Gone
172
0
King Von Feat. Lil Durk All These N***as
251
1
Real Life “Tried” Video
199
0
Aminé Feat. Young Thug “Compensating” Video
238
0
Big Havi “Blood N My Eyes” Video
199
0
