Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
93
0
Chris Brown Is Hanging Out With CJ, Spurring Collab Rumors
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12706
1
Wiz Khalifa
1985
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

2 Chainz Wants To Release Another Album

Posted By on February 5, 2021

2 Chainz might have already dropped an album only a few months ago, but the Atlanta rapper is already gearing up to release another.

2 Chainz has been keeping a steadier pace than many of his contemporaries, having released three solo albums within the past four years in Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, Rap Or Go To The League, and most recently So Help Me GodAnd while such a steady output might have satisfied some artists, it would appear that Tity Boi isn’t quite ready to take a breather. In fact, the rapper has already started teasing another new project, taking to Twitter to test the waters.

2 Chainz

 C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Im Fina drop another project,” he writes, though he doesn’t really go much further than that. And while some immediately assume that 2 Chainz is sitting on another solo release, it’s entirely possible that he’s alluding to his anticipated sequel to Collegrove, a collaborative album with Lil Wayne. Come to think of it, 2 Chainz has been relatively quiet on that front, despite having been rather vocal about Collegrove 2 in the lead-up to So Help Me God. In fact, he originally intended to drop the album last year, but such an end never manifested

Given how openly he has discussed Collegrove 2 in the past, there’s nothing concrete indicating that he’s actually planning on making it the project in question. Still, it does leave us wondering as to what exactly his plans for the Weezy-assisted drop might actually be. Either way, expect 2 Chainz to deliver this project he speaks of before the end of the year, and sound off if you would welcome some new music from the Atlanta lyricist. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
93 525 7
0
Chris Brown Is Hanging Out With CJ, Spurring Collab Rumors
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
93
0
Chris Brown Is Hanging Out With CJ, Spurring Collab Rumors
79
0
Rod Wave Makes Peace With His Record Label
106
0
T.I. & Tiny’s Reality Show Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
132
0
Sauce Walka Slams Lil Uzi Vert’s Homage To Lil B: “That Is A Sticker”
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Keyshia Cole I Don't Wanna Be In Love
66
0
Locksmith Feat. Jon Connor Angels & Demons
66
0
Curren$y Misty
79
0
Bow Wow My Pain
119
0
Morray Kingdom
146
0
Young Rog Feat. Summer Walker Bullshit
132
0
Night Lovell Counting Down the List
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
132
0
Cardi B “Up” Video
119
0
88GLAM “Urgent Messages” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The “Errbody” Video
Chris Brown Is Hanging Out With CJ, Spurring Collab Rumors
Rod Wave Makes Peace With His Record Label