2 Chainz Wants To Release Another Album

2 Chainz has been keeping a steadier pace than many of his contemporaries, having released three solo albums within the past four years in Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, Rap Or Go To The League, and most recently So Help Me God. And while such a steady output might have satisfied some artists, it would appear that Tity Boi isn’t quite ready to take a breather. In fact, the rapper has already started teasing another new project, taking to Twitter to test the waters.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Im Fina drop another project,” he writes, though he doesn’t really go much further than that. And while some immediately assume that 2 Chainz is sitting on another solo release, it’s entirely possible that he’s alluding to his anticipated sequel to Collegrove, a collaborative album with Lil Wayne. Come to think of it, 2 Chainz has been relatively quiet on that front, despite having been rather vocal about Collegrove 2 in the lead-up to So Help Me God. In fact, he originally intended to drop the album last year, but such an end never manifested.

Given how openly he has discussed Collegrove 2 in the past, there’s nothing concrete indicating that he’s actually planning on making it the project in question. Still, it does leave us wondering as to what exactly his plans for the Weezy-assisted drop might actually be. Either way, expect 2 Chainz to deliver this project he speaks of before the end of the year, and sound off if you would welcome some new music from the Atlanta lyricist.