2020 MTV European Music Awards: Full List Of Winners Revealed

Posted By on November 8, 2020

Check out the full list of winners form the 2020 MTV European Music Awards

The official results from the 2020 MTV European Music Awards have been revealed.

MTV EMAs, WinnersGetty Images / Staff

BTS were the biggest victors, winning four of the five awards for which they were nominated, including Best Group for the third straight year. “We’ll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music,” RM said afterward.

Other winners included Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Karol G, Hayley Williams, and YUNGBLUD. DJ Khaled won Best Video for “Popstar” featuring Drake.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees down below.

Best Video
Billie Eilish — everything i wanted
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
DJ Khaled feat. Drake — “Popstar” — WINNER
Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “The Man”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga — WINNER
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd

Best Song
BTS — “Dynamite” — WINNER
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez — “Ice Cream”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
DaBaby  feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Justin Bieber feat. Quavo — “Intentions”
Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa” — WINNER
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato — “I’m Ready”

Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix — WINNER

Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS — WINNER
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix

Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat — WINNER
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS — WINNER
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G — WINNER
Maluma
Ozuna

Best Rock
Coldplay — WINNER
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers

Best Hip Hop
Cardi B — WINNER
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta — WINNER
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams — WINNER
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots

Video for Good
Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown”
David Guetta & Sia — “Let’s Love”
Demi Lovato — “I Love Me”
H.E.R. — “I Can’t Breathe” — WINNER
Jorja Smith — “By Any Means”
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”

Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD — WINNER

Best Virtual Live
BTS BANG BANG CON — The Live — WINNER
J Balvin — Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land — Around The World
Little Mix — UNCancelled
Maluma — Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute

[Via]
Via HNHH

