2020 MTV European Music Awards: Full List Of Winners Revealed

Check out the full list of winners form the 2020 MTV European Music Awards
The official results from the 2020 MTV European Music Awards have been revealed.
BTS were the biggest victors, winning four of the five awards for which they were nominated, including Best Group for the third straight year. “We’ll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music,” RM said afterward.
Other winners included Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Karol G, Hayley Williams, and YUNGBLUD. DJ Khaled won Best Video for “Popstar” featuring Drake.
Check out the full list of winners and nominees down below.
Best Video
Billie Eilish — everything i wanted
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
DJ Khaled feat. Drake — “Popstar” — WINNER
Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “The Man”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga — WINNER
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS — “Dynamite” — WINNER
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez — “Ice Cream”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Justin Bieber feat. Quavo — “Intentions”
Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa” — WINNER
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato — “I’m Ready”
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix — WINNER
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS — WINNER
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat — WINNER
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS — WINNER
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G — WINNER
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay — WINNER
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B — WINNER
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta — WINNER
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams — WINNER
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown”
David Guetta & Sia — “Let’s Love”
Demi Lovato — “I Love Me”
H.E.R. — “I Can’t Breathe” — WINNER
Jorja Smith — “By Any Means”
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD — WINNER
Best Virtual Live
BTS BANG BANG CON — The Live — WINNER
J Balvin — Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land — Around The World
Little Mix — UNCancelled
Maluma — Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute