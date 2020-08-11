Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

2020 XXL Freshman Reactions: Don Toliver Snubbed, Jack Harlow & Fivio Foreign Criticized
93
0
The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs Performers
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
913
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
768
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

2020 XXL Freshman Reactions: Don Toliver Snubbed, Jack Harlow & Fivio Foreign Criticized

Posted By on August 11, 2020

People are going off about the new XXL Freshman List, arguing that Don Toliver definitely earned himself a spot.

We’ve had some time to sit with the new 2020 XXL Freshman Class and it looks like there were definitely some missed opportunities from the group who picked this list, specifically in the form of a highly-talented up-and-comer from Houston, Texas.

Don Toliver has been bubbling for the last couple of years, always being mentioned in the background for the all-important XXL Freshman Class. In the last two years, it has been understandable why he was left off. However, this year was definitely his year to make it. With his new album Heaven Or Hell seen as one of the best drops of the year so far, and with the way “After Party” has been performing on social media, many are arguing that he deserved to be on there.

As for whose spot he would take, nobody is really opening up that much. However, in addition to Royce Da 5’9″‘s critique of this year’s list, others are chiming in and saying that they don’t think Fivio Foreign or Jack Harlow should have been included. Both rappers were trending for completely different reasons. Fivio is being brought up because of his age. At 30-years-old, people are clowning him for being among this group of youngins, claiming that he probably could have still prospered without the title and given it up to another star.

Jack Harlow is another name that is trending over this. People are undecided about whether he earned his spot. While there are definitely those going to bat for him, explaining that off the strength of “WHATS POPPIN” alone, he deserved it, others are using that argument to his detriment, saying that he has not proven himself yet.

Do you agree with any of the popular criticisms?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs Performers
79 525 6
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Refuses Future XXL Interviews, Trashes 2020 Freshman List
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

2020 XXL Freshman Reactions: Don Toliver Snubbed, Jack Harlow & Fivio Foreign Criticized
93
0
The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs Performers
79
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Refuses Future XXL Interviews, Trashes 2020 Freshman List
119
0
Lil Keed Offers BTS Look At His Life In New “Trapped On Cleveland 3” Short Film
93
0
Logic Announces “No Pressure 101” Album Breakdown
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Twelve'len LIARS [ACT I]
79
0
Safaree Samuels B.A.D (Big A** D*ck)
424
0
Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell No More Teardrops
172
0
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins Zodiac
212
0
Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back It Up)
331
0
SoloSam Feat. Michael Christmas HOTBOX
132
0
Kyle Dion That Don't Mean A Thing
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

42 Dugg “Big 4’s” Video
79
0
Omarion Feat. T-Pain “Can You Hear Me?” Video
172
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Rico Nasty “Aquí Yo Mando” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

2020 XXL Freshman Reactions: Don Toliver Snubbed, Jack Harlow & Fivio Foreign Criticized
The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs Performers
Royce Da 5’9″ Refuses Future XXL Interviews, Trashes 2020 Freshman List