2021 American Music Awards Nominees Include Drake, The Weeknd, Ye, Lil Nas X, Giveon & More

The big day has finally arrived. Early this morning, the American Music Awards shared their full list of nominees for the upcoming show that’s set to take place on November 21st. The awards recognize artists that specialize in all genres, but this year, tons of our favourite Hip-Hop and R&B artists are feeling the love.

Arguably the biggest award of the night, Artist Of The Year has some pretty big contenders – Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo are up against Drake, who secured his GOAT status with Certified Lover Boy earlier this year, and The Weeknd, who recently dropped “Moth To A Flame” in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia.

For Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist, we once again see Drake, this time competing with Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, and the late Pop Smoke. For the women, Cardi B, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie topped the list.

R&B stars who have a chance at taking home an award this year include Chris Brian, Giveon, Tank, The Weeknd, Usher, Doja Cat, HER, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko, and SZA – all great choices, so it will certainly be interesting to see who earns the coveted prize.

Voting for the 2021 American Music Awards kicked off this morning at 9:30 AM ET. Fans can vote today through November 16th by looking up “AMAs” in the TikTok app. Do you have any early predictions for this years winners?

Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks — “Buss It”

Måneskin — “Beggin”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Popp Hunna — “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

New Artist Of The Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid Laroi

Collaboration Of The Year

24kGoldn Feat. Iann Dior — “Mood”

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”

Chris Brown and Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat Feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon — “Peaches”