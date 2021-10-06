Rap Basement

2021 BET Hip Hop Award Performances: Nelly, Young Thug, Gunna, Latto, Bia, Isaiah Rashad & More

Posted By on October 5, 2021

Watch your favorite artists grace the stage and make sure to also check out the newcomers who stepped into the Rap City Booth for a freestyle.

In another post from this evening, we’ve shared the list of winners from the BET Hip Hop Awards. This tie around, we’re bringing you the performers who rocked the stage. Nelly was this year’s recipient of the “I Am Hip Hop Award,” and to cap off an already exciting evening, he took to the stage to perform a medley of his hits.

Young Thug and Gunna also lit up the stage and performed a few tracks while Bia shared her moment with Lil Jon. Latto showed off her big energy with a “Soufside” performance and Baby Keem flew solo when he spit his bars from “Family Ties.”

Latto
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Ggetty Images

Isaiah Rashad, Tobe Nwigwe, and more set fire to the stage with their performances, including those who hopped in the Rap City Booth for a freestyle session including Yung Pooda, Young Devyn, and Nino Man. As usual, Hip Hop fans have stormed social media platforms to debate the winners, but for the most part, the overall show has been celebrated. 

Check out videos of performances as well as a few acceptance speeches, and let us know who you believe had the best moment on stage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Via HNHH

