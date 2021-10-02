Rap Basement

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Backstage: Latto, Young Thug, Gunna, BIA, Baby Keem & More

Posted By on October 1, 2021

Some of our favorites have taken over Atlanta for the coveted ceremony.

The BET Hip Hop Awards are upon us, and before we get to naming off who-won-what, our favorites artists and entertainers are showing their best looks on the red carpet. The coveted annual event will host a series of performers including Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad, but we’re sure there will be more to come.

Nelly is slated to be honored at the event where he will be given the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, and the rapper previously stated, “I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award.”

Nick Cannon
Paul R. Giunta / Stringer / Getty Images

“We’re excited to once again celebrate all of the many talented artists who have made an undeniable impact on music this past year,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

We’ve managed to snag a few photos from the red carpet and behind the scenes, showing the likes of Young Thug, Gunna, Latto, BIA, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, Trina, Bleu, Erica Banks, Ari Fletcher, and many more enjoying their star-studded evening. Check out a few highlights below and we’ll keep you updated on the list of winners.

Lil Jon

Lil Jon
Paras Griffin/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor / Getty Images

Ari Fletcher

Ari Fletcher
Paul R. Giunta / Stringer / Getty Images

Tigg & GRIP

Tigg, GRIP
Paul R. Giunta / Stringer / Getty Images

Erica Banks

Erica Banks
Paul R. Giunta / Stringer / Getty Images

Young Thug & Gunna

Young Thug, Gunna
Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor / Getty Images

Ari Fletcher & DreamDoll

Ari Fletcher, DreamDoll
Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor / Getty Images

Baby Keem

Baby Keem
Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

BIA

BIA
Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

Yung Bleu

Yung Bleu
Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

Remy Ma & Papoose

Remy Ma, Papoose
Paul R. Giunta / Stringer / Getty Images

Latto

Latto
Paras Griffin/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor / Getty Images

Trina

Trina
Paras Griffin/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor / Getty Images
[via]
Via HNHH

