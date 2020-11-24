2021 GRAMMY Awards Nominations Announced

Artists grow up watching the GRAMMY Awards, wishing that they will get the chance to bring their parents to the ceremony and be celebrated as one of the greatest artists in the world. Someone like Cordae, who released his debut studio album just a year ago, earned major recognition from his peers, as well as fans worldwide, when the album was nominated for a GRAMMY, setting him up for years of success.

The GRAMMYs may have a bad rap with some artists, like Kanye West, who infamously urinated on one of his awards during a Twitter rant this year, but they signify greatness, excellence, and being the best of your craft for others.



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

There have been rumblings about who will be nominated this year around and, in our realm specifically, which rappers would see a glimmer of recognition from the industry. Finally, the wait is over.

As part of an hourlong live-stream the Recording Academy is hosting on Twitter, the nominations have been revealed for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

We’ll be updating this post with all of the nominations as they’re announced.

Good luck to all of the artists expecting to hear their names called!