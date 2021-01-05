Rap Basement

2021 GRAMMY Awards Reportedly Postponed

Posted By on January 5, 2021

The GRAMMY Awards ceremony has reportedly been postponed until March.

The 2021 GRAMMY Awards ceremony was penciled in to take place on January 31, but it looks like artists and fans will need to wait a few extra months to celebrate last year’s excellence in the music industry because, according to a new report by Rolling Stone, the event has been postponed until March.


Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The publication cites numerous sources in the report, explaining that the spread of COVID-19 ultimately shut down their attempt to hold the ceremony this month. Already, organizers of the awards show had planned a more bare-bones version of the event, forgoing an audience entirely and only inviting performers and presenters on-site. Nominated artists weren’t even on the list of allowed personnel on location. The show’s frontrunners are seemingly eyeing March as a rescheduling possibility, although a specific date has not been revealed.

The nominees this year are led by Beyoncé, who has nine chances to take home the big prize, with Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift following closely behind with six nominations apiece. The Weeknd was not nominated at all for his stellar After Hours album or his hit single “Blinding Lights”, which angered many fans for days after the nominations were revealed.


Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

We will keep you posted on any news regarding the 2021 GRAMMY Awards and when they will take place. 

[via]

Via HNHH

