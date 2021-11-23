Rap Basement

2022 GRAMMY Awards Nominations Announced

Posted By on November 23, 2021

The 64th annual Grammy Awards take place on Jan. 31, 2022.

The time has come. The nominations for the 2022 Grammys were announced starting at noon ET on Tuesday (Nov. 23). The annual event is a mecca for the industry’s most captivating acts of the past year, and a Grammy is a certificate for bragging rights for these artists’ fans.

Music being as subjective as it is, the Grammy committee usually cannot help but catch flack for their selections. The hip-hop community has always had a bone to pick with the award show for several reasons.

But, the Grammys look to turn the page and celebrate a momentous year that was 2021, which saw countless iconic artists, especially in hip-hop, release some of the best work in their entire discography.

So, without further ado, here are the nominees.

Rap/Hip-hop categories:

Dance/Electronic categories:

Producer and Immersive Audio categories:

Latin and Música Urbana categories:

Global Music categories:

Country categories:

Music Video categories:

Music Film and Visual Media categories:

R&B categories:

We will continue updating this post with all of the nominations as they’re announced. 

Via HNHH

