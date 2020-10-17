Rap Basement

21 Savage Celebrates 21 Gold, Platinum, & Multiplatinum Certifications
Benny The Butcher Says Artists Use Breonna Taylor's Name For Clout
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
21 Savage Celebrates 21 Gold, Platinum, & Multiplatinum Certifications

Posted By on October 16, 2020

That's "a lot" for the hitmaker who is fresh off of having a No. 1 album.

His Metro Boomin collaborative project Savage Mode II has earned both artists a No. 1 record to add to their growing list of accolades, but 21 has much more to celebrate. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has been bestowed a slew of RIAA certified plaques—21 to be exact—that include multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications. 

The Atlanta-based rapper's latest round of accomplishments includes "Ric Flair Drip" with Offset and Metro Boomin (6x platinum), "Bank Account" (5x platinum), "A Lot" featuring J. Cole (4x platinum), "X" with Metro Boomin featuring Future (3x platinum), "Can't Leave Without It" (platinum), "Ball Without You" (platinum), and Issa Album (platinum).

21 Savage's list of gold certification is even longer, and includes the likes of "Rap Saved Me" with Metro Boomin, Offset, and Quavo Offset and Metro Boomin, "All My Friends," "Monster," "Immortal," and more." We're not sure how Savage will celebrate his bevy of recent accomplishments, but we're sure that it will all go down in style.

After dropping Savage Mode II, 13 of the tracks instantly were launched into the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Mr. Right Now" featuring Drake and "Runnin" snagging spots in the Top 10. We can't wait to see what 21 has in store for 2021.

Benny The Butcher Says Artists Use Breonna Taylor's Name For Clout
Fivio Foreign Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF: "My Mother [Would] Kill Me"
21 Savage Celebrates 21 Gold, Platinum, & Multiplatinum Certifications
Benny The Butcher Says Artists Use Breonna Taylor's Name For Clout
Fivio Foreign Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF: "My Mother [Would] Kill Me"
Hit-Boy Reflects On Benny & Nipsey Hussle Crying In The Studio
Kanye West Surprises Fans With "Nah Nah Nah" Premiere
Slim Thug & Killa Kyleon Anytime
Lil Keed Feat. OT Genasis Show Me What You Got
Yella Beezy Feat. 42 Dugg Solid
Uno The Activist & Travis Barker Friends
Aesop Rock Pizza Alley
Omar Apollo Feat. Kali Uchis Hey Boy
PartyNextDoor Feat. Nipsey Hussle Candy
Alley Boy "Poppyseeds" Video
Freddie Gibbs Feat. Conway "Babies & Fools" Video
Mulatto Feat. City Girls "In N Out" Video
